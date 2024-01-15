Es temporada de premiaciones en Hollywood. Tras los Globos de Oro, la seguidilla de galardones se retomó el domingo, 14 de enero con los Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Cada año, el evento recoge la votación de los periodistas de medios impresos, audiovisuales y digitales que cubren el mundo del espectáculo, y rinde homenaje a su selección de mejores actores y producciones de 2023.
Su edición 29° se celebró en el Barker Hangar del aeropuerto de Santa Mónica, en Los Ángeles, con la conducción -por segundo año consecutivo- de la actriz y humorista Chelsea Handler.
Barbie y Oppenheimer triunfaron en varias categorías, al igual que las series Succession y Beef. Además, el protagonista de la saga de Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, recibió el Premio a la Trayectoria.
CINE
Mejor Película
GANADORA: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Mejor Actor
GANADOR: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
GANADORA: Emma Stone – Poor Things
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Mejor Actor Secundario
GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz Secundaria
GANADORA: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Mejor Actor o Actriz Joven
GANADOR: Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Mejor Conjunto de Actores
GANADOR: Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Director
GANADOR: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Original
GANADOR: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
Mejor Guión Adaptado
GANADOR: Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Fotografía
GANADORA: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Mejor Diseño de Producción
GANADORA: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Mejor Edición
GANADORA: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
GANADORA: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
GANADORA: Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Mejores Efectos Visuales
GANADORA: Oppenheimer
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Comedia
GANADORA: Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Mejor Película Animada
GANADORA: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Mejor Película Extranjera
GANADORA: Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Canción
GANADORA: I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Dance the Night – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie
Mejor Banda Sonora
GANADORA: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie de Drama
GANADORA: Succession (HBO | Max)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+) The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Mejor Actor de Serie de Drama
GANADOR: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama
GANADORA: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor Actor de Reparto de Serie de Drama
GANADOR: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Serie de Drama
GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor Serie de Comedia
GANADORA: The Bear (FX)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor de Serie de Comedia
GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Comedia
GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor Actor Secundario de Serie de Comedia
GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria de Serie de Comedia
GANADORA: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor Serie Limitada
GANADORA: Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX) Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor Película hecha para Televisión
GANADORA: Quiz Lady (Hulu)
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Reality (HBO | Max)
Mejor Actor de una Serie Limitada o Película hecha para Televisión
GANADOR: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Mejor Actriz de una Serie Limitada o Película hecha para Televisión
GANADORA: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Mejor Actor Secundario de una Serie Limitada o Película hecha para Televisión
GANADOR: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Mejor Actriz de una Serie Limitada o Película hecha para Televisión
GANADORA: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor Serie Extranjera
GANADORA: Lupin (Netflix)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Moving (Hulu)
Mejor Serie Animada
GANADORA: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
Mejor Programa de Entrevistas
GANADOR: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
GANADOR: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
