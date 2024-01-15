Es temporada de premiaciones en Hollywood. Tras los Globos de Oro, la seguidilla de galardones se retomó el domingo, 14 de enero con los Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Cada año, el evento recoge la votación de los periodistas de medios impresos, audiovisuales y digitales que cubren el mundo del espectáculo, y rinde homenaje a su selección de mejores actores y producciones de 2023.

Su edición 29° se celebró en el Barker Hangar del aeropuerto de Santa Mónica, en Los Ángeles, con la conducción -por segundo año consecutivo- de la actriz y humorista Chelsea Handler.

Barbie y Oppenheimer triunfaron en varias categorías, al igual que las series Succession y Beef. Además, el protagonista de la saga de Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, recibió el Premio a la Trayectoria.

CINE

Mejor Película

GANADORA: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Mejor Actor

GANADOR: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz



GANADORA: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Mejor Actor Secundario

GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz Secundaria

GANADORA: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Mejor Actor o Actriz Joven

GANADOR: Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Conjunto de Actores

GANADOR: Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Director

GANADOR: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Original

GANADOR: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Guión Adaptado

GANADOR: Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Fotografía

GANADORA: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Mejor Diseño de Producción

GANADORA: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

GANADORA: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

GANADORA: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

GANADORA: Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

GANADORA: Oppenheimer

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

GANADORA: Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

GANADORA: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Mejor Película Extranjera

GANADORA: Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

GANADORA: I’m Just Ken – Barbie

Dance the Night – Barbie

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

This Wish – Wish

What Was I Made For – Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

GANADORA: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie de Drama

GANADORA: Succession (HBO | Max)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+) The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Mejor Actor de Serie de Drama

GANADOR: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama

GANADORA: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actor de Reparto de Serie de Drama

GANADOR: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Serie de Drama

GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor Serie de Comedia

GANADORA: The Bear (FX)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor Actor de Serie de Comedia

GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Comedia

GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor Actor Secundario de Serie de Comedia GANADOR: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max) Mejor Actriz Secundaria de Serie de Comedia GANADORA: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+) Mejor Serie Limitada GANADORA: Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX) Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic) Mejor Película hecha para Televisión GANADORA: Quiz Lady (Hulu)

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max) Mejor Actor de una Serie Limitada o Película hecha para Televisión GANADOR: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime) Mejor Actriz de una Serie Limitada o Película hecha para Televisión GANADORA: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)