La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas ya anunció a los finalistas oficiales de diez categorías para la próxima 96° ceremonia de los Premios Oscar.

Hasta ahora, las categorías y los proyectos reportados por el medio norteamericano Variety son:

Mejor Largometraje Documental

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

Mejor Película Extranjera

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bután, The Monk and the Gun

Dinamarca, The Promised Land

Finlandia, Fallen Leaves

Francia, The Taste of Things

Alemania, The Teachers’ Lounge

Islandia, Godland

Italia, Io Capitano

Japón, Perfect Days

México, Totem

Marruecos, The Mother of All Lies

España, Society of the Snow

Túnez, Four Daughters

Ucrania, 20 Days in Mariupol

Reino Unido, The Zone of Interest

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Mejor Sonido

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

“American Fiction”

“American Symphony”

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Color Purple”

“Elemental”

“The Holdovers”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Canción Original

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” from “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” from “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” from “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

Mejor Cortometraje

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Mejores Efectos Visuales