El actor de Broadway Nick Cordero, de 41 años, murió después de luchar contra las complicaciones del coronavirus durante meses, informó su esposa, Amanda Kloots, el domingo.
“Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estuvo rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
Kloots había actualizado regularmente sus cuentas de redes sociales con noticias de los altibajos de su esposo mientras luchaba contra el virus y las complicaciones, incluida una pierna amputada y la posible necesidad de un trasplante de pulmón.
Cordero luchó contra la enfermedad durante 95 días, según la publicación de Kloots.
Nacido en Canadá, Cordero creció en Hamilton, Ontario, y finalmente se dirigió a la Gran Manzana.
En 2014 fue nominado para un Premio Tony y un Premio Drama Desk por su papel en “Bullets Over Broadway”, un papel que le valió un Premio Theatre World y el Premio Outer Critics Circle.
Cordero hizo el papel del esposo, Earl, en la producción de Broadway de Waitress, así como el papel de Sonny en la versión musical de A Bronx Tale de Chazz Palminteri.
También encontró éxito en la pantalla chica, haciendo apariciones en episodios de Blue blood, La Ley y el orden: Unidad de víctimas especiales y Lilyhammer.
