(CNN) — En una temporada de premios que se sintió un poco errante en sí misma, la ganadora del Oscar a la mejor película fue Nomadland.

La estrella Frances McDormand, también ganadora del Oscar a mejor actriz, usó uno de sus momentos en el centro de atención de la ceremonia para brindar su apoyo a los cines.

“Por favor, miren nuestra película en la pantalla más grande posible y un día, muy, muy pronto, lleven a todos sus conocidos a un cine, hombro con hombro en ese espacio oscuro, y vean todas las películas representadas aquí esta noche”. ella dijo.

La directora Chloé Zhao hizo historia el domingo con su propia victoria como mejor directora.

Nomadland está protagonizada por McDormand como una mujer que, luego de la pérdida de su empleo y la muerte de su esposo, encuentra una comunidad y afinidad entre aquellos que, como ella, no tienen casa –aunque sí hogar– y viven en sus vehículos.

La película fue una de las muchas que tuvieron que alterar sus planes de estreno debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. Se estrenó en Hulu el mismo día que comenzó a exhibirse en cines y autocines.

Nomadland ganó los principales premios en el Festival de Cine de Venecia y el Festival de Cine de Toronto antes de tener un recorrido igualmente fructífero durante la temporada de premios.

Ganó como mejor película tanto en los Globo de Oro como en los Premios BAFTA antes de ganar el premio más grande de la noche en los Oscar, para el cual era la favorita.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

«The Father»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«Nomadland» *GANADORA

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7″

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Yuh-jung Youn, «Minari» *GANADORA

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah» *GANADOR

Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami»

Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»

Lakeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

«Another Round» – Denmark *GANADORA

«Better Days» – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTAL (CORTO)

«Colette» *GANADOR

«A Concerto Is a Conversation»

«Do Not Split»

«Hunger Ward»

«A Love Song For Latasha»

DOCUMENTAL

«Collective»

«Crip Camp»

«El agente topo»

«My Octopus Teacher» *GANADOR

«Time»

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

«Fight For You» from «Judas and the Black Messiah» *GANADORA

«Hear My Voice» from «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«Husavik» from «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«lo Sì (Seen)» from «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Speak Now» from «One Night in Miami…»

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon»

«Soul» *GANADORA

«Wolfwalkers»

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

«Borat Subsequent MovieFilm»

«The Father» *GANADOR

«Nomadland»

«One Night in Miami»

«The White Tiger»

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Minari»

«Promising Young Woman» *GANADOR

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»

Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Anthony Hopkins, «The Father» *GANADOR

Gary Oldman, «Mank»

Steven Yeun, «Minari»

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand, «Nomadland» *GANADORA

Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, «Another Round»

David Fincher, «Mank»

Lee Isaac Chung, «Minari»

Chloe Zhao, «Nomadland» *GANADORA

Emerald Fennell, «Promising Young Woman»

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

«The Father»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank» *GANADORA

«News of the World»

«Tenet»

FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Bobbitt, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Erik Messerschmidt, «Mank» *GANADORA

Dariusz Wolski, «News of the World»

Joshua James Richards, «Nomadland»

Phedon Papamichael , «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

«Emma»

«Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom» *GANADORA

«Mank»

«Mulan»

«Pinocchio»

SONIDO

«Greyhound»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

«Sound of Metal» *GANADORA

CORTO ANIMADO

«Burrow»

«Genius Loci»

«If Anything Happens I Love You» *GANADOR

«Opera»

«Yes-People»

CORTO

«Feeling Through»

«The Letter Room»

«The Present»

«Two Distant Strangers» *GANADOR

«White Eye»

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

«Da 5 Bloods»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Soul» *GANADORA

EFECTOS VISUALES

«Love and Monsters»

«The Midnight Sky»

«Mulan»

«The One and Only Ivan»

«Tenet» *GANADORA

EDICIÓN

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal» *GANADORA

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

MAQUILLAJE

«Emma»

«Hillbilly Elegy»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» *GANADORA

«Mank»

«Pinocchio»