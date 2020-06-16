VIDEO RELACIONADO – Premios Oscar se postergan por la pandemia (02:11)
Drake, Roddy Ricch y Megan Thee Stallion lideran entre los nominados a los Premios BET 2020.
Las nominaciones para el evento anual, que celebra la excelencia en música, cine, actuación y deportes de atletas y artistas de color, fueron reveladas el lunes.
Drake anotó seis nominaciones, con Ricch y Stallion siguiéndole con cinco.
La ceremonia de este año marca el 20º aniversario del evento y el 40º aniversario de BET (Black Entertainment Television). La comediante Amanda Seales será la anfitriona del programa, que se transmitirá en vivo por CBS y otras redes de Viacom el domingo 28 de junio.
Mira la lista completa de los nominados a continuación:
Álbum del año
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista mujer R&B/Pop
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Mejor artista hombre R&B/Pop
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Mejor grupo
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
Mejor colaboración
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Higher
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer
Wale ft. Jeremih, On Chill
Mejor artista hombre Hip Hop
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Mejor artista mujer Hip Hop
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video del año
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance
DaBaby, Bop
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Higher
Doja Cat, Say So
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer
Roddy Ricch, The Box
Director de video del año
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Mejor artista nuevo
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Premio inspiracional
Fred Hammond, Alright
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, I Made It Out
Kanye West, Follow God
Kirk Franklin, Just for Me
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, All In His Pain
The Clark Sisters, Victory
Mejor película
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Mejor actriz
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Mejor actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Premio a la estrella joven
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Deportista femenina del año
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Deportista masculino del año
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, Underdog
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, Brown Skin Girl
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, Melanin
Layton Greene, I Choose
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, Tempo
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, Afeni
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance
DaBaby, Bop
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, Hot Girl Summer
Roddy Ricch, The Box
The Weeknd, Heartless
Mejor acto internacional
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Mejor nuevo acto internacional
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
