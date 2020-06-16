VIDEO RELACIONADO – Premios Oscar se postergan por la pandemia ( 02:11)

Drake, Roddy Ricch y Megan Thee Stallion lideran entre los nominados a los Premios BET 2020.

Las nominaciones para el evento anual, que celebra la excelencia en música, cine, actuación y deportes de atletas y artistas de color, fueron reveladas el lunes.

Drake anotó seis nominaciones, con Ricch y Stallion siguiéndole con cinco.

La ceremonia de este año marca el 20º aniversario del evento y el 40º aniversario de BET (Black Entertainment Television). La comediante Amanda Seales será la anfitriona del programa, que se transmitirá en vivo por CBS y otras redes de Viacom el domingo 28 de junio.

Mira la lista completa de los nominados a continuación:

Álbum del año

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Mejor artista mujer R&B/Pop

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Mejor artista hombre R&B/Pop

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Mejor grupo

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Mejor colaboración

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Higher

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer

Wale ft. Jeremih, On Chill

Mejor artista hombre Hip Hop

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Mejor artista mujer Hip Hop

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video del año

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance

DaBaby, Bop

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, Higher

Doja Cat, Say So

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Ricch, The Box

Director de video del año

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Mejor artista nuevo

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Premio inspiracional

Fred Hammond, Alright

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, I Made It Out

Kanye West, Follow God

Kirk Franklin, Just for Me

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, All In His Pain

The Clark Sisters, Victory

Mejor película

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Mejor actriz

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Mejor actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Premio a la estrella joven

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Deportista femenina del año

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Deportista masculino del año

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, Underdog

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, Brown Skin Girl

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, Melanin

Layton Greene, I Choose

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, Tempo

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, Afeni

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, No Guidance

DaBaby, Bop

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Ricch, The Box

The Weeknd, Heartless

Mejor acto internacional

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Mejor nuevo acto internacional

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)