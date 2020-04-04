Logan Williams, quien interpretó a un joven Barry Allen en The Flash, murió el jueves a los 16 años.
Su mamá, Marlyse Williams, dijo a TriCity News que su familia está “absolutamente devastada”, pero no reveló la causa de su fallecimiento.
“No puedo abrazar a mis padres, quienes perdieron a su único nieto”, dijo la mujer, refiriéndose a las medidas adoptadas debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.
Además de su participación en The Flash, Williams también tuvo apariciones en When Calls The Heart, Supernatural, The Whispers y en la película para televisión, The Color Rain.
“Con su talento y belleza, Logan tenía el potencial de ser una gran estrella”, afirmó su madre.
El actor de The Flash Grant Gustin publicó una antigua fotografía junto a Williams, tomada cuando filmaban el piloto de la serie en 2014.
“Estaba impresionado, no sólo por el talento de Liga, sino también por su profesionalismo en el set”, escribió.
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
