View this post on Instagram

rain on me 🌧 @ladygaga out now 🖤 music video tomorrow at ten am pst / one pm est 🧚🏼‍♂️ one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !