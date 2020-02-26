Duffy se abrió a sus fanáticos el martes en una publicación de Instagram donde explicó por qué se alejó de los escenarios hace casi una década.
“Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué”, escribió. “La verdad es que, y créanme, estoy bien y a salvo ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio durante algunos días”.
La cantante del éxito Mercy afirmó que todavía no estaba segura de que era el momento adecuado para compartir este episodio, pero que a la vez, dar a conocer esto significa para ella algo “emocionante y liberador”.
Lee también: Alejandro Sanz y estallido social en Chile: “Definitivamente la gente no está contenta y para eso está el gobierno”
Duffy cuenta que “por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó su tiempo. No hay una forma suave de decirlo. Pero puedo afirmar que en la última década fueron miles y miles los días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. Ahora el sol brilla”.
“¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?”, agregó.
View this post on Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Duffy fue ganadora del premio al Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop en los Grammys 2009 por su álbum Rockferry. Ese mismo año, también fue nominada a Mejor Artista Nuevo. En 2010, lanzó otro disco, Endlessly, después del cual se retiró en gran medida de la escena musical.
La artista galesa asegura que en las próximas semanas publicará una entrevista oral en la que también abordará preguntas de los fanáticos.
Lee también: Denise Rosenthal estrena video de “Tiene Sabor”, un llamado a la aceptación y empoderamiento femenino
“Por favor, respeten este es un movimiento gentil para mí, para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para que sea una experiencia positiva“, concluye su mensaje.
En las redes sociales, los fanáticos elogiaron a la cantante por su valentía.
Deja tu comentario