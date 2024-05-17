ACM Awards 2024: Todos los detalles de la gran noche del country y su lista completa de ganadores

Lainey Wilson y Chris Stapleton se alzaron como los grandes triunfadores de la noche, llevándose tres premios ACM cada uno. El evento, llevado a cabo en Ford Center de Frisco (Texas), fue retransmitido en directo a través de Prime Video.

(CNN) — Los Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards se celebraron el jueves con la superestrella de la música country y actriz Reba McEntire como anfitriona de la ceremonia.

Lainey Wilson, ganadora del premio a la entertainer de este año, y Chris Stapleton fueron los grandes triunfadores de la noche, llevándose tres premios ACM cada uno.

Luke Combs se llevó a casa el trofeo al single del año por su versión del éxito de Tracy Chapman Fast Car, tras encabezar la lista de nominados con ocho candidaturas.

Jelly Roll pronunció un apasionado discurso después de que él y Wilson ganaran el premio al evento musical del año por Save Me. Y con lágrimas en los ojos, dijo: “Nunca pensé que estaría aquí de pie”.

La cantante pop Dua Lipa, en tanto, hizo una aparición sorpresa para interpretar a dúo con Stapleton su canción Think I’m in Love With You. Después de la actuación, Lipa le dijo al presentador Bobby Bones que ella y el artista “habían estado conversando” sobre la actuación desde hace tiempo que es “una gran fan” de la estrella country.

También actuaron Wilson, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone, Noah Kahan y Gwen Stefani, entre otros.

Conocida como “la fiesta del año de la música country”, el evento se celebró en el Ford Center de Frisco (Texas) y fue retransmitido en directo a través de Prime Video.

Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Premios de la Academia de la Música Country (ACM Awards)

ENTERTAINER DEL AÑO

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson *GANADORA

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson *GANADORA

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton *GANADOR

Morgan Wallen

DÚO DEL AÑO

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *GANADORES

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

BANDA DEL AÑO

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion *GANADORES

Zac Brown Band

NUEVA ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney *GANADORA

NUEVO ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith *GANADOR

NUEVO DÚO O BANDA DEL AÑO

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold *GANADORES

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Leather – Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Fast Car – Luke Combs *WINNER

Last Night – Morgan Wallen

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

SONG OF THE YEAR

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis *GANADORA

The Painter – Cody Johnson

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

EVENTO MUSICAL DEL AÑO

Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) *GANADOR

VISUAL DEL AÑO

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum *GANADORA

Human – Cody Johnson

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

COMPOSITOR DE CANCIONES DEL AÑO

Jessie Jo Dillon *GANADORA

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

ARTISTA-COMPOSITOR DE CANCIONES DEL AÑO

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton *GANADOR

Morgan Wallen