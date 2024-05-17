ACM Awards 2024: Todos los detalles de la gran noche del country y su lista completa de ganadores

Lainey Wilson y Chris Stapleton se alzaron como los grandes triunfadores de la noche, llevándose tres premios ACM cada uno. El evento, llevado a cabo en Ford Center de Frisco (Texas), fue retransmitido en directo a través de Prime Video.
(CNN) — Los Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards se celebraron el jueves con la superestrella de la música country y actriz Reba McEntire como anfitriona de la ceremonia.
Lainey Wilson, ganadora del premio a la entertainer de este año, y Chris Stapleton fueron los grandes triunfadores de la noche, llevándose tres premios ACM cada uno.
Luke Combs se llevó a casa el trofeo al single del año por su versión del éxito de Tracy Chapman Fast Car, tras encabezar la lista de nominados con ocho candidaturas.
Lista completa de ganadores en los ACM Awards 2024 | Jason Kempin/Getty Images/Vía CNN Newsource
Jelly Roll pronunció un apasionado discurso después de que él y Wilson ganaran el premio al evento musical del año por Save Me. Y con lágrimas en los ojos, dijo: “Nunca pensé que estaría aquí de pie”.
La cantante pop Dua Lipa, en tanto, hizo una aparición sorpresa para interpretar a dúo con Stapleton su canción Think I’m in Love With You. Después de la actuación, Lipa le dijo al presentador Bobby Bones que ella y el artista “habían estado conversando” sobre la actuación desde hace tiempo que es “una gran fan” de la estrella country.
También actuaron Wilson, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone, Noah Kahan y Gwen Stefani, entre otros.
Conocida como “la fiesta del año de la música country”, el evento se celebró en el Ford Center de Frisco (Texas) y fue retransmitido en directo a través de Prime Video.
Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Premios de la Academia de la Música Country (ACM Awards)
ENTERTAINER DEL AÑO
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson *GANADORA
ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson *GANADORA
ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton *GANADOR
Morgan Wallen
DÚO DEL AÑO
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *GANADORES
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
BANDA DEL AÑO
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion *GANADORES
Zac Brown Band
NUEVA ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney *GANADORA
NUEVO ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith *GANADOR
NUEVO DÚO O BANDA DEL AÑO
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold *GANADORES
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Higher – Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Leather – Cody Johnson
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum
Fast Car – Luke Combs *WINNER
Last Night – Morgan Wallen
Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
SONG OF THE YEAR
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis *GANADORA
The Painter – Cody Johnson
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
EVENTO MUSICAL DEL AÑO
Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) *GANADOR
VISUAL DEL AÑO
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum *GANADORA
Human – Cody Johnson
In Your Love – Tyler Childers
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
COMPOSITOR DE CANCIONES DEL AÑO
Jessie Jo Dillon *GANADORA
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
ARTISTA-COMPOSITOR DE CANCIONES DEL AÑO
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton *GANADOR
Morgan Wallen