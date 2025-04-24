Desde Kendrick Lamar a Stray Kids: Los nominados que marcarán los AMAs 2025

El evento se transmitirá desde Las Vegas y contará con la conducción de Jennifer López, en una noche donde la diversidad de géneros será el punto central. Revisa las categorías más destacadas, incluyendo Álbum del año, Artista del año y Colaboración del año, entre otras.
(CNN) — Los nominados a los American Music Awards (AMAs) 2025 fueron revelados la mañana del miércoles, con el rapero Kendrick Lamar encabezando la lista.
Lamar obtuvo un total de 10 nominaciones a los AMA, incluidas las de Artista del año, Álbum del año y Canción del año.
Post Malone, en tanto, consiguió ocho nominaciones, seguido de Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan y Shaboozey, con siete.
Por su parte, las seis nominaciones de Taylor Swift la podrían hacer batir su propio récord de victorias en los AMA de todos los tiempos, hito del que ya es poseedora, con 40.
Los ganadores se darán a conocer el 26 de mayo en Las Vegas, con Jennifer Lopez como anfitriona.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados.
Artista del año
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Nuevo artista del año
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Álbum del año
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx – “Brat”
Gracie Abrams – “The Secret of Us”
Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”
Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”
Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”
Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars actúan en el escenario durante la gala de los Grammy. Están nominados por su dueto “Die With a Smile” | Amy Sussman/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource
Canción del año
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Colaboración del año
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Shaboozey en Coachella el 13 de abril | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource
Canción social del año
Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”
Djo – “End of Beginning”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Lola Young – “Messy”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Artista de tour favorito
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Artista pop masculino favorito
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Sabrina Carpenter actuando el 2 de febrero | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource
Artista pop femenina favorita
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Álbum de pop favorito
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx – “Brat”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”
Canción de pop favorita
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Artista country masculino favorito
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
Beyoncé actuando durante el half-time show del partido entre los Baltimore Ravens y los Houston Texans en Houston en diciembre | Alex Slitz/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource
Artista country femenina favorita
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Álbum de country favorito
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”
Shaboozey – “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”
Canción de country favorita
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – “High Road”
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tyler, the Creator actuando en Coachella el 20 de abril | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images para Coachella vía CNN Newsource
Artista de hip-hop masculino favorito
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Artista de hip-hop femenina favorita
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
Álbum de hip-hop favorito
Eminem – “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”
Gunna – “one of wun”
Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”
Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”
Canción de hip-hop favorita
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
GloRilla – “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Artista de R&B masculino favorito
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
SZA actuando en el Super Bowl el 9 de febrero | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource
Artista de R&B femenina favorita
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
Álbum de R&B favorito
Bryson Tiller – “Bryson Tiller”
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
SZA – “SOS Deluxe: LANA”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Favorite R&B song
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
SZA – “Saturn”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Bad Bunny actuando en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada, el 23 de febrero de 2024 | David Becker/Getty Images/Archivo vía CNN Newsource
Artista latino favorito
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Artista latina favorita
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Dúo o banda latina favorita
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Álbum latino favorito
Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
Fuerza Regida – “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”
Peso Pluma – “ÉXODO”
Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”
Tito Double P – “INCÓMODO”
Canción latina favorita
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj – “Gata Only”
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”
Shakira – “Soltera”
Artista de rock favorito
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
Álbum de rock favorito
Hozier – “Unreal Unearth: Unending”
Koe Wetzel – “9 lives”
The Marías – “Submarine”
Twenty One Pilots – “Clancy”
Zach Bryan – “The Great American Bar Scene”
Canción de rock favorita
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith – “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”
Charli XCX actuando durante la edición 67 de los premios Grammy | Mario Anzuoni/Reuters vía CNN Newsource
Artista de dance/electrónica favorito
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Banda sonora favorita
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack
Artista afrobeats favorito
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Artista K-pop favorito
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids