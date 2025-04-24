Cultura música

Con información de CNN

Desde Kendrick Lamar a Stray Kids: Los nominados que marcarán los AMAs 2025

Por CNN Chile

24.04.2025 / 10:59

El evento se transmitirá desde Las Vegas y contará con la conducción de Jennifer López, en una noche donde la diversidad de géneros será el punto central. Revisa las categorías más destacadas, incluyendo Álbum del año, Artista del año y Colaboración del año, entre otras.

(CNN) — Los nominados a los American Music Awards (AMAs) 2025 fueron revelados la mañana del miércoles, con el rapero Kendrick Lamar encabezando la lista.

Lamar obtuvo un total de 10 nominaciones a los AMA, incluidas las de Artista del año, Álbum del año y Canción del año.

Post Malone, en tanto,  consiguió ocho nominaciones, seguido de Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan y Shaboozey, con siete.

Por su parte, las seis nominaciones de Taylor Swift la podrían hacer batir su propio récord de victorias en los AMA de todos los tiempos, hito del que ya es poseedora, con 40.

Los ganadores se darán a conocer el 26 de mayo en Las Vegas, con Jennifer Lopez como anfitriona.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados.

Artista del año

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

 

Nuevo artista del año

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

 

Álbum del año

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx – “Brat”

Gracie Abrams – “The Secret of Us”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

 

Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars actúan en el escenario durante la gala de los Grammy. Están nominados por su dueto “Die With a Smile” | Amy Sussman/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource

Canción del año

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

 

Colaboración del año

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

 

Shaboozey en Coachella el 13 de abril | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource

Canción social del año

Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”

Djo – “End of Beginning”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Artista de tour favorito

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

 

 

Artista pop masculino favorito

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

 

Sabrina Carpenter actuando el 2 de febrero | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource

Artista pop femenina favorita

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

 

Álbum de pop favorito

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx – “Brat”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

 

Canción de pop favorita

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

 

Artista country masculino favorito

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

 

Beyoncé actuando durante el half-time show del partido entre los Baltimore Ravens y los Houston Texans en Houston en diciembre | Alex Slitz/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource

Artista country femenina favorita

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

 

Álbum de country favorito

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”

Shaboozey – “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”

 

Canción de country favorita

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – “High Road”

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

 

Tyler, the Creator actuando en Coachella el 20 de abril |  Frazer Harrison/Getty Images para Coachella vía CNN Newsource

Artista de hip-hop masculino favorito

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

 

Artista de hip-hop femenina favorita

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

 

Álbum de hip-hop favorito

Eminem – “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

Gunna – “one of wun”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”

 

Canción de hip-hop favorita

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

 

Artista de R&B masculino favorito

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

 

SZA actuando en el Super Bowl el 9 de febrero | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images vía CNN Newsource

Artista de R&B femenina favorita

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

 

Álbum de R&B favorito

Bryson Tiller – “Bryson Tiller”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

SZA – “SOS Deluxe: LANA”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Favorite R&B song

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

 

Bad Bunny actuando en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada, el 23 de febrero de 2024 | David Becker/Getty Images/Archivo vía CNN Newsource

Artista latino favorito

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

 

Artista latina favorita

Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

 

Dúo o banda latina favorita

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

 

Álbum latino favorito

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Fuerza Regida – “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”

Peso Pluma – “ÉXODO”

Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”

Tito Double P – “INCÓMODO”

 

Canción latina favorita

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj – “Gata Only”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”

Shakira – “Soltera”

 

Artista de rock favorito

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

 

Álbum de rock favorito

Hozier – “Unreal Unearth: Unending”

Koe Wetzel – “9 lives”

The Marías – “Submarine”

Twenty One Pilots – “Clancy”

Zach Bryan – “The Great American Bar Scene”

 

Canción de rock favorita

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Myles Smith – “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”

 

Charli XCX actuando durante la edición 67 de los premios Grammy |  Mario Anzuoni/Reuters vía CNN Newsource

Artista de dance/electrónica favorito

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

 

Banda sonora favorita

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack

 

Artista afrobeats favorito

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

 

Artista K-pop favorito

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

